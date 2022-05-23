Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.97

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.97 and last traded at $20.87, with a volume of 3237 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.19.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Claros Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Claros Mortgage Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust to $19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.56.

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $122,892,000. Wafra Inc. bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,975,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $13,091,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $8,064,000. 54.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CMTG)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

