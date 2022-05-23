Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $227.48 Million

Brokerages expect that Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) will announce $227.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $228.60 million and the lowest is $227.00 million. Cloudflare posted sales of $152.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year sales of $953.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $929.10 million to $965.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $781.74 million to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.02.

Shares of NET stock traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $56.75. 4,267,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,015,324. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.37 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.08. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $51.00 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $2,979,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total transaction of $2,450,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 516,286 shares of company stock worth $54,673,259. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 109.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

