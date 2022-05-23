Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 215,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,225,000. American International Group makes up about 3.3% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

AIG stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,776,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,149,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.54 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.17.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.07%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

