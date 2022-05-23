Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. AerCap comprises about 2.6% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of AerCap worth $9,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in AerCap by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

AER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on AerCap from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna cut their target price on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

AER traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.69. 994,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.73, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.16. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $40.98 and a 1-year high of $71.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

