Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 65,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Archaea Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Archaea Energy by 2,693.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LFG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.13. 1,041,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,042. Archaea Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $23.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.23.

Archaea Energy ( NYSE:LFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. Archaea Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3456.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Archaea Energy Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 14,942,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $254,622,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LFG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archaea Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archaea Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

