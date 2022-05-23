Compass (NYSE:COMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Inc. provides an end-to-end platform for residential real estate agents to deliver service to seller and buyer clients. The company’s platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, for the real estate industry and core brokerage services. Compass Inc. is based in New York. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Compass from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Compass from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Compass in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.03.

COMP stock opened at $5.49 on Thursday. Compass has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average is $8.01.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Compass had a negative return on equity of 49.99% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. Compass’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass news, Director Frank Martell acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $161,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

