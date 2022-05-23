Conflux Network (CFX) Price Tops $0.32

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,353.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,063.29 or 0.06797451 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000286 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.79 or 0.00239800 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00016173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.88 or 0.00668394 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.25 or 0.00646527 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00076544 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

