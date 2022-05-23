ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Hits New 12-Month High at $108.43

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $108.43 and last traded at $108.28, with a volume of 113307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.02.

A number of research firms recently commented on COP. StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.79.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.38 and its 200-day moving average is $88.34. The company has a market capitalization of $140.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

In other news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 29.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,256,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $225,648,000 after purchasing an additional 513,832 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,346,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014,700 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 28.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,233,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,820 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 132,599 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,260,000 after buying an additional 21,729 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

