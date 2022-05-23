Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $266.35

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $266.35 and last traded at $266.35, with a volume of 133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $266.35.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,479.72 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.45.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ.B Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,600.00%.

About Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

