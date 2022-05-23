Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Coty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.16. Coty posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Coty.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.85%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on COTY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.05.

In related news, CEO Sue Nabi acquired 4,786 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,288.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 100,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 739,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,382.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 137,692 shares of company stock valued at $935,907 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the third quarter worth $287,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COTY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,192,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,868,266. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 2.37. Coty has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

About Coty (Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coty (COTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.