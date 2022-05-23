Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Crédit Agricole from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $14.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Crédit Agricole from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. HSBC cut shares of Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.64.

OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.79. Crédit Agricole has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $8.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.413 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 7.56%. Crédit Agricole’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

About Crédit Agricole

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

