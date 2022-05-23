Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,085,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,419 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.71% of Crown Castle International worth $644,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 44,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,441,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,348,000 after purchasing an additional 337,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total transaction of $955,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,072,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,255 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $183.72. 7,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,753. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $157.16 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.23 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.78.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($231.25) to €214.00 ($222.92) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.62.

About Crown Castle International (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.