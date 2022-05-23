Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $4.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.90. Cummins reported earnings per share of $4.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year earnings of $17.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.00 to $18.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $20.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.50 to $23.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.30.

NYSE:CMI traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.52. 7,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,639. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.59. The company has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $265.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

In related news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,001 shares of company stock valued at $11,154,052. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 1.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cummins by 0.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 210,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,357,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Cummins by 5.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.7% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 18.3% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

