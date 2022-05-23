CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of CVB Financial stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.18. 833,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,858. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.38. CVB Financial has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $24.52.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 40.95%. The firm had revenue of $124.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $150,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,142.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 68.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 572,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 232,578 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in CVB Financial by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,560,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,226,000 after acquiring an additional 885,786 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,689,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 744,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,273,000 after acquiring an additional 358,929 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

