Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Purchased by Cobalt Capital Management Inc.

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 754.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,200 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies comprises approximately 2.0% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $7,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 317.8% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,211,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,242. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 18.72%.

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $277,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,792. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $3,083,667.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 160,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,613,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 327,907 shares of company stock valued at $17,145,029. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

