Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 2,280 ($28.11) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BRBY. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($25.27) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,940 ($23.92) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,960 ($24.16) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,186.43 ($26.95).

Shares of LON:BRBY opened at GBX 1,586 ($19.55) on Thursday. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,473.50 ($18.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,267 ($27.95). The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,615.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,762.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a GBX 35.40 ($0.44) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.60. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

In related news, insider Gerry M. Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,613 ($19.88) per share, for a total transaction of £80,650 ($99,420.61). Also, insider Matthew Key bought 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,581 ($19.49) per share, for a total transaction of £49,643.40 ($61,197.49).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

