Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Aviva (LON:AV)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 520 ($6.41) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.66) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.53) to GBX 520 ($6.41) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 480 ($5.92) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Aviva from GBX 480 ($5.92) to GBX 620 ($7.64) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 530 ($6.53).

Get Aviva alerts:

Shares of AV stock opened at GBX 412.10 ($5.08) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 428.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 419.74. Aviva has a one year low of GBX 361.10 ($4.45) and a one year high of GBX 538.42 ($6.64). The firm has a market cap of £15.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 100 ($1.23) per share. This is a boost from Aviva’s previous dividend of $14.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 23.93%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.35%.

In other news, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.57) per share, with a total value of £6,481.68 ($7,990.24). Also, insider Amanda Blanc sold 16,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 438 ($5.40), for a total value of £71,757.54 ($88,458.51).

About Aviva (Get Rating)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.