Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates “€34.00” Price Target for Grenke (ETR:GLJ)

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €34.00 ($35.42) target price on Grenke (ETR:GLJ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($35.42) price objective on shares of Grenke in a report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($52.08) price objective on shares of Grenke in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €38.70 ($40.31) price objective on shares of Grenke in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

GLJ opened at €26.50 ($27.60) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €26.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of €28.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.11. Grenke has a 52 week low of €20.98 ($21.85) and a 52 week high of €40.25 ($41.93). The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.76.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.

