DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Price Target Lowered to 390.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from 420.00 to 390.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:DFDDF opened at $54.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.59. DFDS A/S has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $54.55.

About DFDS A/S

DFDS A/S provides logistics solutions in Denmark and internationally. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services. This division provides ferry services primarily to forwarders and hauliers, as well as manufacturers of heavy industrial goods, such as automotive, forest and paper products, metals, and chemicals; and operates passenger ships for passengers with own cars, mini cruises, business conferences, refuse derived fuel, and tour operators.

