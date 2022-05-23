DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Price Target Lowered to 390.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from 420.00 to 390.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:DFDDF opened at $54.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.59. DFDS A/S has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $54.55.
