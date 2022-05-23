DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Receives $7.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DHT shares. StockNews.com lowered DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DHT in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

DHT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.89. 2,557,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,604. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.61. DHT has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -23.20 and a beta of -0.32.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). DHT had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. DHT’s revenue was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DHT will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. DHT’s payout ratio is currently -32.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 20,803 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 300.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 400,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 300,580 shares during the last quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP now owns 498,478 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 150,200 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. Finally, QVT Financial LP purchased a new position in DHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

