DigitalBits Trading 6.9% Higher This Week (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 23rd. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $134.85 million and $603,358.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.00208526 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003484 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 76.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00016011 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001353 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.88 or 0.00349825 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000458 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 958,046,512 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.