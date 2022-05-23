Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Gap Up to $73.08

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $73.08, but opened at $75.61. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $76.10, with a volume of 3,555 shares traded.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.15.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1,377.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 25.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 2.63% of the company’s stock.
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.
