disBalancer Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges (DDOS)

disBalancer (DDOS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. In the last seven days, disBalancer has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One disBalancer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. disBalancer has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $89,425.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 619.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,934.36 or 0.82017059 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.50 or 0.00508887 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00034020 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,148.89 or 1.47860426 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000263 BTC.

About disBalancer

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,583,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,124,271 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

