Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 14.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,714 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Dollar General by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,346,000 after buying an additional 73,697 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,948,000 after purchasing an additional 16,098 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,088,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,224,000 after buying an additional 197,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,562,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,649,000 after acquiring an additional 31,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DG. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.75.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DG traded up $4.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $192.50. The stock had a trading volume of 24,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,945. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.88 and its 200-day moving average is $222.02. The company has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

