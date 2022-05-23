DSM Capital Partners LLC Has $145.45 Million Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,945,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375,786 shares during the period. Keurig Dr Pepper makes up 1.5% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $145,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KDP. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,364,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,955,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,317,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,014,000 after buying an additional 2,853,107 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,820,000. Finally, Rit Capital Partners Plc bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 6,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $239,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 8,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $312,381.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,921.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of KDP traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.00. The stock had a trading volume of 275,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,077,104. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

