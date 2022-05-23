DSM Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,530 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

DSM Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 200,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the period. NICE accounts for about 0.6% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned 0.32% of NICE worth $60,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in NICE by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,364,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,944,000 after acquiring an additional 405,788 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in NICE by 8,254.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 208,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,091,000 after acquiring an additional 205,546 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in NICE by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,114,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,020,788,000 after acquiring an additional 187,261 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in NICE in the third quarter valued at about $51,778,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in NICE by 89.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 193,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,952,000 after acquiring an additional 91,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $194.36. 5,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.68. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $179.13 and a twelve month high of $319.88.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $527.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.64 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.10%. Equities research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NICE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.29.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

