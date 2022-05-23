Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.08 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 23rd. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market capitalization of $14.20 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 205.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,644.04 or 0.38360940 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.90 or 0.00503709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00034828 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008464 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

