Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.30-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.81. 2,568,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,003,045. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.22. Duke Energy has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $85.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.34.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.42.
In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $479,452.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,137 shares of company stock worth $3,376,679 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 50.0% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 45.9% in the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $339,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.
About Duke Energy (Get Rating)
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
