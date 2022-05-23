Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.30-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.81. 2,568,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,003,045. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.22. Duke Energy has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $85.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.42.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $479,452.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,137 shares of company stock worth $3,376,679 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 50.0% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 45.9% in the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $339,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

