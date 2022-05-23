Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Lowered to $45.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lowered Dynatrace from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.33.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $37.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 210.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.05. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $80.13.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $136,120.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 71,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,180.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $45,771.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,223.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,968 shares of company stock valued at $673,878 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 86.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,930,000 after purchasing an additional 134,032 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 5.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 52.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 426,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,264,000 after purchasing an additional 15,338 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 29.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,156,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,999,000 after purchasing an additional 718,675 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

