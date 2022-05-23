easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 600 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($7.40) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($10.05) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($9.86) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.25) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 825 ($10.17) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 697.27 ($8.60).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 526 ($6.48) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 417.40 ($5.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,024 ($12.62). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 536.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 568.56.

In other easyJet news, insider Stephen Hester purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 480 ($5.92) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($118,343.20). Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 656 ($8.09) per share, for a total transaction of £9,951.52 ($12,267.65). Insiders have bought a total of 21,577 shares of company stock worth $10,625,130 over the last three months.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

