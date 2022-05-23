Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.15.

EFN has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Element Fleet Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.65, for a total value of C$527,087.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,001 shares in the company, valued at C$1,075,262.65.

EFN traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$13.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.50, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 6.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.57. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of C$10.99 and a 52 week high of C$15.12. The firm has a market cap of C$5.46 billion and a PE ratio of 18.23.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$245.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$237.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

