Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavour Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

NYSE EXK traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,518,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785,595. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average is $4.42. The stock has a market cap of $650.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $7.76.

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $57.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 131,748 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 80,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,394 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. 23.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver (Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.