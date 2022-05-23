Energi 1-Day Volume Tops $512,937.00 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 23rd. During the last seven days, Energi has traded up 104.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $1.47 or 0.00005006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $77.95 million and $512,937.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00103349 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000645 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00020592 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.33 or 0.00311295 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00027405 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00009031 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 53,081,590 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

