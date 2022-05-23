Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$9.75 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from C$13.50 to C$14.60 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

TSE EFR opened at C$7.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.07, a current ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 596.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.32. Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of C$5.55 and a 12-month high of C$14.33.

Energy Fuels ( TSE:EFR Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$2.09 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Higgs sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.58, for a total transaction of C$67,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,618,468.57.

Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

