Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $121.26 Million

Analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) will report $121.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.70 million to $125.00 million. Enterprise Financial Services posted sales of $97.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year sales of $497.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $482.10 million to $505.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $534.37 million, with estimates ranging from $509.50 million to $550.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enterprise Financial Services.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $119.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

EFSC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 48,273.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 735,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,293,000 after purchasing an additional 733,752 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 41.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 14,794 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 24.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 34.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.64. 144,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,237. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $42.23 and a 52-week high of $51.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

About Enterprise Financial Services (Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.