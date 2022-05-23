EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EPR. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPR Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.90.

Shares of EPR opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a current ratio of 8.14. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.43.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $157.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 23.80%. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.54%.

In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $250,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $249,955.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 10,925 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in EPR Properties by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

