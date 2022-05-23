EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Purchased by Cobalt Capital Management Inc.

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,484,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 488,800 shares during the period. EQT accounts for 8.6% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.39% of EQT worth $32,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter worth $655,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of EQT by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,951,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,187,000 after purchasing an additional 105,916 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth $2,286,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,956,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,219 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

Shares of EQT stock traded up $3.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.48. 9,269,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,461,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.32. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.05%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

