ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.84-$0.91 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.10-$3.20 EPS.

ESCO Technologies stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.46. 71,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,349. ESCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $60.03 and a 12-month high of $97.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.91.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 13.17%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ESE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $787,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $666,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 63.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

