Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Receives $12.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

EURN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euronav in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

NYSE EURN traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.68. 74,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.08. Euronav has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $13.24.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EURN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,442,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Euronav during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,717,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Euronav during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,569,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Euronav by 606.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 512,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 439,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Euronav by 935.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 408,769 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 369,309 shares during the last quarter. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

