Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Receives $12.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.
EURN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euronav in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.
NYSE EURN traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.68. 74,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.08. Euronav has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $13.24.
Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.
