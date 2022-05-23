EvidenZ Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.27 Million (BCDT)

EvidenZ (BCDT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 22nd. EvidenZ has a total market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $1,046.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EvidenZ has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One EvidenZ coin can now be purchased for $0.0588 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EvidenZ alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,125.03 or 0.99980463 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001660 BTC.

EvidenZ Profile

EvidenZ is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,668,816 coins. EvidenZ’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com . EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling EvidenZ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvidenZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvidenZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvidenZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvidenZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.