Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exicure Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing therapeutics for immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and genetic disorders based on our proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid technology. Exicure Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:XCUR opened at $0.15 on Thursday. Exicure has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.28. The company has a market cap of $17.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.60.

Exicure ( NASDAQ:XCUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Exicure will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bali Muralidhar bought 1,472,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.19 per share, for a total transaction of $279,703.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,449,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,333.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Exicure by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 19,087 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Exicure by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Exicure by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 23,952 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Exicure by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exicure by 329.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Exicure, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies for neurological disorders and hair loss based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its lead program candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for neuropathic and chronic pain. The company has a collaboration, option, and license agreement with AbbVie Inc to develop SNA-based treatments for hair loss disorders; and collaboration agreement with Ipsen SA to research, develop, and commercialize novel spherical nucleic acids for Huntington's disease and Angelman syndrome.

