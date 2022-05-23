Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Gap Down to $9.58

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.58, but opened at $9.35. Extreme Networks shares last traded at $9.29, with a volume of 10,874 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXTR. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 100.20%. The company had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $278,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $113,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $696,650 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,986,000 after buying an additional 2,141,000 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 91.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 43,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 20,524 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,082,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,632,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

