Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Rivulet Capital LLC

Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 217.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,033,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,393,600 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services makes up approximately 10.4% of Rivulet Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Rivulet Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $221,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIS stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,576,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,010,168. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a PE ratio of 68.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.70.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.03%.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.96.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

