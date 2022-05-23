FineMark National Bank & Trust Decreases Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,062 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% in the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADSK traded down $16.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $174.85. The company had a trading volume of 52,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,962. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.74 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.41 and a 52-week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

