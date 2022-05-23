FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $4.27 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,464 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 485.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 205 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total value of $117,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 4,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.19, for a total transaction of $1,196,705.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,002 shares of company stock valued at $25,293,266 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PXD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $252.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.53.

PXD traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $268.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,522. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $133.73 and a 1-year high of $279.98.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $7.38 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.01%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

