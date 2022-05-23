FineMark National Bank & Trust Trims Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Cordant Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.96.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.23. The stock had a trading volume of 13,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983,605. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.72. The company has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 67.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.70. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

