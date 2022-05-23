First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Acquired by Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356,293 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. First Republic Bank makes up approximately 8.2% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.20% of First Republic Bank worth $73,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 61,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,740,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,516,000 after acquiring an additional 268,890 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 27,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,225. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.72. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $136.31 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.46.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

