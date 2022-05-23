Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

FBIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of FBIO opened at $0.89 on Thursday. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $95.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.27.

Fortress Biotech ( NASDAQ:FBIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 32.56% and a negative net margin of 88.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 768.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 236,198 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 102.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 53,730 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 73.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 14,646 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 108.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 79,049 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the third quarter valued at $79,000. 30.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

