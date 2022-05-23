Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
FBIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.50.
Shares of FBIO opened at $0.89 on Thursday. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $95.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.27.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 768.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 236,198 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 102.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 53,730 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 73.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 14,646 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 108.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 79,049 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the third quarter valued at $79,000. 30.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.
