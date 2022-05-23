Fractal Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last Week (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $681,648.49 and $70,601.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fractal alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 656.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,849.71 or 0.77695322 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.92 or 0.00506376 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00035283 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,082.30 or 1.49892004 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.