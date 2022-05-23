Function X (FX) Price Tops $0.27 on Exchanges

Function X (FX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000900 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Function X has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $111.88 million and $388,960.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,423.80 or 0.99937586 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00039785 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00016499 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000071 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.